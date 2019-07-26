Regal Reality provides York hope for Sir Michael Stoute

SIR Michael Stoute will rely on Regal Reality to provide him with a second victory in the Sky Bet York Stakes.

The veteran trainer possessed a strong hand at the confirmation stage for tomorrow’s Group Two, with Coral Eclipse-third Regal Reality joined by stablemate Sangarius – an emphatic winner of the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

However, with the latter not declared, Regal Reality will be a hot favourite to claim the feature on the Knavesmire following his excellent effort behind the brilliant Enable at Sandown three weeks ago.

Stoute saddled the winner of the inaugural running of the York Stakes in Best Alibi 13 years ago.

Regal Reality heads a five-strong field, with the William Haggas-trained Addeybb – and Mark Johnston’s Elarqam set to renew rivalry after finishing first and third respectively in the Wolferton Stakes at the Royal meeting.

Addeybb, the mount of in-form Danny Tudhope, has not run since, while Elarqam secured a fourth career victory in the Gala Stakes at Sandown.

Andrew Balding’s Bangkok returns to a mile and a quarter after chasing home Japan over a mile and a half in the King Edward VII Stakes.

The small but select field is completed by Richard Fahey’s Forest Ranger – who has not been seen in competitive action since successfully defending his crown in the Huxley Stakes at Chester in May – and Knight To Behold from Harry Dunlop’s yard.

The last two races at Southwell yesterday, meanwhile, were abandoned on welfare grounds in extreme temperatures.