Rider Jonjo O’Neill jnr hoping Native River ride may provide dress rehearsal for Cheltenham

JONJO O’NEILL junior is looking forward to the biggest ride of his burgeoning career when he partners 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River today.

The rider is this season’s leading conditional and was picked by trainer Colin Tizzard to replace injury-sidelined champion jockey Richard Johnson on the mud-loving horse.

Native River, who will be seeking a third win in the three-mile Betfair Denman Chase, will be renewing his rivalry with Nicky Henderson’s Might Bite, the horse that he beat in an epic Gold Cup nearly two years ago.

And O’Neill junior, whose father Jonjo won iconic Gold Cups on both Alverton and Dawn Run, is relishing the chance to ride one of the best staying steeplechasers of recent years.

Trainer Colin Tizzard.

“On ratings he is definitely clear but Might Bite would be the danger if he came back to his old form,” said the 22-year-old.

O’Neill jr was chosen over a number of established names for the mount on Native River, an arrangement that will continue in the Gold Cup if Johnson fails to recover in time.

The young rider’s biggest success to date was on Early Doors in last year’s Cheltenham Festival.

“I don’t get too nervous about races,” said O’Neill junior who recorded his 50th success of the campaign when Annie Mc won at Bangor.

“I was excited when I got told I had the ride, but I’ve got other horses to think about first and I will wake up and try to treat it like a normal race.

“I schooled Native River last Wednesday. He is a great jumper and he seems in good form. I definitely think he is still Gold Cup class. He didn’t do a whole lot wrong last season for a horse that had a really hard campaign when he won at Cheltenham. He looks a little bit fresher this year and I think they’ve trained him to peak for the spring.

“It is still a very open Gold Cup and he has a good chance of being in the mix.”