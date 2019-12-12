Rob Scott sets sights on World Tour place

Former national Under-23 road race champion Rob Scott believes his move to UK-based professional team Canyon dhb can provide him with the platform he needs to make the jump to World Tour level.

The 21-year-old was one of a clutch of young talent left stranded when Team Wiggins, the set- up part-funded by Tour de France winner Bradley, closed its doors at the end of this year.

Scott, who won the UK title during a stellar 2018 season, weighed up a number of options before opting for Canyon, where he will join a strong line-up, including fellow Yorkshireman Jacob Scott, that seems poised to dominate the domestic scene.

“I’m happy with the move, it’s a good set-up, really professional, and a strong line-up,” said Scott, who is well aware of the task facing him as he prepares for his final year as an under-23 rider.

“There’s no doubt the pressure’s on a bit for me next year, because while it is possible to go to a World Tour team once you’re out of the under-23s, it is definitely a lot harder because the top teams generally look for younger riders.

“I’m not getting too stressed about it. I’d hoped this year was going to be a bit of a breakout year for me and maybe I over-thought things a bit.

“In 2018, I didn’t expect the season I had, it just happened and I’m going back to that kind of mental approach.

“I think Canyon have shown they’ll give me everything I need to get results, then it’s down to me to deliver.

“Although it’s a UK-based team, they do a lot of races in Europe, particularly in Holland and Belgium, and, hopefully, 60 per cent of my programme will be over there.

“They do Le Samyn, which is a big one-day race in the Spring, and the Circuit de Ardennes, which is four-day stage race, so those are obvious targets.

“Then there’s the Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain, but, when you look at the riders we have, it’s going to be tough to get into the team for those races because you’re really going to have to show you merit selection.

“I’m looking forward to it though, that kind of competition motivates me.”

Hebden Bridge-based Scott, who is training in Spain through December, also hopes to ride for the Great Britain Under-23 team in the Nations Cup series – a traditional shop window for young riders looking to make the leap to the top of the sport.