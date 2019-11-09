Robin Hislop hails ‘excitement’ levels in Doncaster Knights camp

ROBIN HISLOP says there is an “excitement” in the Doncaster Knights squad as they prepare for today’s trip to Coventry.

The ex-Rotherham Titans prop is set to make his 50th appearance for the club as they seek to build on last week’s 22-18 success over Bedford Blues.

Clive Griffiths’s side have won two of their opening four Championship contests and are looking for consecutive victories for the first time this term.

Coventry have again invested heavily, though, and earned a draw at much-fancied Ealing Trailfinders last week.

Hislop said: “There is definitely an excitement in the group. Saturday was really important that we got a win at home. Coventry are a very good side; they got a good result at Ealing and were probably unlucky not to win that so we know it is going to be a tough challenge, but one we are looking forward to.

“It is awesome to get to 50 games. It soon creeps up. Hopefully we can now go get the win.”

Doncaster remain without several injured players including Rory Pitman, Sam Jones, Pete Lucock, Tom Hicks, Matt Smith and Dougie Flockhart.

But they have used their Premiership links to sign Sale Sharks duo Matthew Postlethwaite and Connor Doherty on dual-registration and Newcastle Falcons blindside flanker Rob Farrar on a two-week loan.