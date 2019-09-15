Rotherham Titans up and running, Hull Ionians struggling to adapt as Sheffield Tigers claim dramatic win

Rotherham Titans secured their first win of the National One campaign with a 31-20 victory over Sale at Clifton Lane.

The South Yorkshire side opened their account after 11 minutes as winger Ben Robbins crossed the line before fly-half Samuel Hollingsworth added the conversion.

Sale hit back with a 17th-minute penalty, but Hollingsworth scored and converted a try three minutes later to put the Titans 14-3 ahead.

Another Johnson penalty for Sale did little to dent Rotherham’s drive, and they continued to rack up the points with hooker Harry Newborn and No 8 Anthony Maka having tries converted by Hollingsworth to go 28-6 ahead.

Sale scored two late tries but the damage was done as the Titans ran out 31-20 victors with Hollingsworth kicking a late penalty.

Hull Ionians were made to wait for their first points since promotion to the third tier after losing out 52-5 to Darlington Mowden Park.

Darlington scored the first try of the game after only one minute, but Benjamin Stephenson cut the deficit to two points after touching down for Hull Ionians 10 minutes later and the home side would have been ahead had they not missed two attempts with the boot.

However, the visitors crossed for another try before the half but the game was open for both sides to stake their claim before Darlington quickly ended any hopes of an Ionians fightback after the interval by scoring seven tries.

A late try from Henri Packard helped Sheffield Tigers snatch a 31-27 victory at Scunthorpe in the final couple of minutes.

The hosts led 27-24 after a 75th-minute converted try, but they fumbled the kick-off and Packard pounced to take the win for Tigers and secure a second consecutive win.

An early converted try from Will Robinson put Scunthorpe ahead, but after Mark Ireland and Robinson traded penalties Tigers pulled level with full-back Pete Swatkins touching down and Ireland converting.

The home side were 20-10 ahead after a try from flanker Jacob Hardy and the conversion and a penalty from Robinson, but Tigers remained in touch with scrum-half Ryan Holmes scoring a try and Ireland converting.

Ireland scored and converted his own try on 68 minutes to put Tigers 24-20 ahead, only for Oliver Cole’s 75th-minute try to be converted as Scunthorpe went back in front.

However, Packard’s late heroics sealed the win.

Otley and Huddersfield had to settle for two points each as the Yorkshire derby match at Cross Green ended 15-15.

Second-row Adam Malthouse and replacement Alex Beaumont scored Otley’s tries, while stand-off Ben Smith added a conversion and penalty.

For Huddersfield the tries came from winger Elliot Knight and No 8 Lewis Bradley, with centre Will Milner kicking a conversion and penalty.

Wharfedale settled for a losing bonus point from a 17-14 loss at Sedgley Park after a late comeback.

They were trailing 17-0 with five minutes left, when right winger Ralph Wellock raced over and Sam Gaudie converted.

Then as they pushed for the line Sedgley Park were penalised for collapsing the scrum and the resulting penalty try handed Wharfedale a point.

Hull secured their first win of the season, a 36-29 home victory over Tynedale, as they climbed up to fifth in National Two North.

Centre Stephen Johnson scored twice for the Yorkshire side, while others came from Alex Heard, Keane Naylor, and a penalty try.

Harrogate are top of the early North Premier table after a thumping 57-12 win over Kirkby Lonsdale.

Meanwhile, Ilkley had to settle for a point from a 26-23 loss at Carlisle, while Sandal were beaten 43-20 in their clash at Billingham.

Moortown ran in seven tries on their way to a 52-24 win over Malton and Norton in North One East, while Bradford and Bingley similarly scored seven tries as they won 50-15 at Huddersfield YMCA.