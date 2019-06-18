Royal Ascot - Seeking Magical victory against Sea of Class

STAR fillies Magical and Sea Of Class are among eight runners declared for tomorrow’s feature Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Having rounded off her 2018 campaign by pushing Enable all the way in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Magical is three from three this season.

Sea Of Class, trained by Yorkshire-born William Haggas, will be making her first appearance since only narrowly failing to reel in Enable in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe last October.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Crystal Ocean bids for his second Royal Ascot success having landed last season’s Hardwicke Stakes.