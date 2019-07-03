Sangarius makes step up at York to continue progression

ROYAL Ascot winner Sangarius will head north for this month’s Sky Bet York Stakes.

The son of Kingman gave a glimpse of his undoubted potential when winning the Hampton Court Stakes by two-and-a-half lengths last month.

Arc heroine Enable, the mount of Frankie dettori, is due to reappear this weekend - ground permitting.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute is never one to rush his horses – and after five runs, Sangarius will step up to Group Two company at York on July 27.

“He’s come out of the race fine, and we’ll look at the Sky Bet York Stakes later this month – it seems to be a good progression for him,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah.

“It all seemed to click at Ascot. We’ve always thought a lot of him and we hope there’s more in him, but certainly it was pleasing to see some of our expectations being realised.

“He’s a nice, big, scopey horse.”

However, Grimthorpe, who is also chairman of York racecourse, issued a cautionary note ahead of superstar filly Enable’s anticipated comeback in this Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

She has not been seen since winning the Breeders’ Cup Turf in November – and her season is being built around a bid for equine immortality with a third win in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

However, Enable, trained by John Gosden and the mount of Frankie Dettori, will be dropping back in trip to 10 furlongs on ground which is likely to be quicker than ideal.

“She’s in good form – she had a nice breeze this morning and looks in good shape,” he said yesterday.

“I don’t think she’d want the ground very firm.

“Ten furlongs isn’t worrying us, because she’s got a good cruising speed, so I wouldn’t be overly concerned about that. We thought Sandown would suit her, actually.”

For the Northern Racing College, read the National Horseracing College. The Doncaster-based centre of excellence has changed its name to a title that better reflects the reality of its coverage in recruitment and placement.

The decision has been made to coincide with the College’s 35th anniversary. Gerry Sutcliffe, chairman of trustees, said: “We believe that the time is now right to take another step forward by adopting a title that more accurately reflects our recruiting and delivery throughout Britain, as well as our standing in the horseracing industry and the quality of our offer to prospective learners.”

The new name will go live in emails and on the internet shortly. However the official change-over will take place on August 1, Yorkshire Day, and will be completed on September 11 to coincide with the running of the Leger Legends raceday at Doncaster, from which the College is one of the charity beneficiaries alongside Jack Berry House at Malton.