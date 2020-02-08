Scotland v England - Sam Underhill ready to embrace Murrayfield pressure

Sam Underhill admits the “pressure is on” as England attempt to rescue their Guinness Six Nations title pursuit from oblivion at Murrayfield.

Underhill relishes an international rivalry that began in 1871 and spans 137 Tests as Eddie Jones’s men look to wrestle back control of the Calcutta Cup for the first time in two years.

The Calcutta Cup is a pretty big occasion. Every Test is a big occasion, but there’s a big rivalry here. Sam Underhill

England launched the Six Nations with a comprehensive 24-17 defeat by France and Underhill detects a desire to atone for a wounding performance endured three months after they were dismantled in the World Cup final by South Africa.

“For us the pressure is on, which is something you can ignore and try to play down or something you can embrace,” the Bath openside said.

“We’re incredibly hungry. In terms of last week especially, when you have a disappointing result you want nothing more than another game. The fact it happens to be a Calcutta Cup is probably even better for us because there’s more pressure and ultimately that’s something you need to perform at your best.

“The Calcutta Cup is a pretty big occasion. Every Test is a big occasion, but there’s a big rivalry here. From a personal point of view, I’ve got a Scottish grandmother, a Scottish brother-in-law and one of my other sister’s boyfriends is Scottish, so I just turn my phone off before the game!

“It’s good to have bit of an edge to a game. That edge will add to the sense of occasion.”

Underhill won the sixth of his 16 caps at Murrayfield two years ago and it was an eye-opening experience as England began a five-Test losing sequence that produced their worst Championship finish since the 1980s.

“It was probably my first insight into the emotion of the occasion and I was naive to it before,” the 23-year-old said.

England preview: Page 5