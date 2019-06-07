Scunthorpe United chairman Peter Swann hoping to be ‘over the moon’ with Moon of Love at Beverley

FOOTBALL boss Peter Swann is hopeful of further big race success at Beverley – the second home for the ever-enthusiastic Scunthorpe United chairman.

Swann is an enthusiastic owner and, along with mother-in-law Barbara Wilkinson and other family members, has enjoyed great success at Beverley under the Cool Silk Partnership banner.

And today their Moon Of Love bids to provide them with a first successive win in the historic Hilary Needler Trophy following the previous successes of Chica La Habana and Kodyanna.

Significantly, the same ownership team is also responsible for Summer Sands in the £40,000 Truckingby Brian Yeardley Two-Year-Old-Trophy – a race the Cool Silk Partnership won in 2016 with subsequent Royal Ascot hero Prince Of Lir.

Swann said: “We enjoy coming to Beverley and have been very lucky there over the years.

“We’ve two very good chances in the big races and hopefully the Hilary Needler and the Brian Yeardley will again end up being platforms for having runners at Royal Ascot.”

Moon Of Love, a £140,000 two-year-old daughter of Kodiac, has not yet raced competitively ahead of the Hilary Needler Trophy, which is this year worth £40,000 in prize-money.

But she is prominent in the ante-post betting and Swann, who also won the 2012 Hilary Needler with Jadanna, believes the positive market vibes for Richard Fahey’s filly could be on the money.

He said: “Moon Of Love is from a good staying family and we’d be hopeful she’d get a mile in time.

“We got her from the breeze-ups, which we’ve gone into a lot of depth with for the last five or six years. Everything has to be right – mentality, confirmation, looks – when we buy a horse, and she fit the bill.

“She’ll probably end up favourite on Saturday but she is a horse we are very excited about.

“It’s not going to be easy against horses that have already raced, but Richard likes her a lot.”

Summer Sands, also trained in Malton by Fahey, was well backed on his debut in a hot York novice stakes, in which he overcame early naivety to finish fast and strong for third place.

Swann expects the young son of Coach House to have improved immeasurably for that run in the Brian Yeardley race over five furlongs.

He said: “We were delighted with York and he didn’t have a hard race. He’s a big, rangy sort and the form from York has picked up really well. We know that there’s a lot more to come from him.”

Tim Easterby’s Wells Farhh Go is due to return to action by the end of this month.

The middle distance horse was a leading fancy for last year’s St Leger at Doncaster before an injury setback.

“He’s in good order and he’s getting there. I should think he’ll be ready to run at the end of this month, all being well,” said Great Habton-based Easterby.

“I’ve nothing in mind for him for his comeback, I’m just monitoring him at this stage. He likes a bit of juice in the ground, but he doesn’t have to have it.”