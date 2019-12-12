Serious injury sees former Yorkshire Carnegie and Rotherham Titans forward forced to retire

FORMER Yorkshire Carnegie and Rotherham Titans forward Alex Rieder has retired at the age of 28 due to a catastrophic knee injury.

The Wasps back-row has suffered lengthy knee and shoulder setbacks over the past two years and it is the complicated knee issue has led to him being advised to finish his career on medical grounds.

He initially emerged through the Carnegie academy, representing the Leeds-based side in the Championship having also spent time on loan at Wharfedale.

Rieder moved on to Rotherham where he worked under former Carnegie colleague Lee Blackett - the current attacks and backs coach at Wasps.

He earned a place in the Championship Dream Team in 2014-15 and was named Rotherham’s player of the year.

Rieder followed Blackett to Wasps that summer and gained his chance at the elite level in the Premiership, showing his worth before being cut down by the shattering knee injury that has needed an operation this week to improve his standard of living.

He missed 19 months of action at one point, returned in September but has now been told he cannot carry on playing.

“I’m obviously gutted that I have to retire from playing the game I love,” said Rieder.

“It’s been a real rollercoaster with plenty of highs and lows over the past few years.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the club for their support throughout.

“I’ve made some fantastic lifelong friends and will always keep an eye on the boys’ progress in the future.”