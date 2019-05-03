Sheffield Sharks out to celebrate anniversary in style - Rob Marsden

Forward Rob Marsden says a play-off win would be “special” as the Sheffield Sharks go for glory in anniversary year.

In their last game of the regular season, the Sharks beat the Eagles 104-84, securing a 3-0 sweep over Newcastle this season for the first time since 2002/03. It was also a game where the Eagles conceded the most points in one half this campaign.

The win secured the Sharks a place in the quarter-finals of the BBL play-offs, a stage the club have reached every year since they were formed in 1994, which Sharks player Marsden described as a “great achievement.”

He added: “The club us one of the most successful clubs in the league and to keep that run going and to be part of it is really pleasing for everyone involved with the club.”

And the Sheffield Sharks take on the Newcastle Eagles yet again this weekend, this time in the two-legged BBL play-off quarter-final.

Marsden added: “No matter who we would’ve drawn on our day we can certainly beat any team. There is no reason over two legs we can’t progress.

"We just need to build on our last win and do the things we did well against them all over again.”

With 2019 also marking the 25th year since the Sheffield Sharks were formed, the 30-year-old added: “To win the championship this year would be special for the club and the fans. The team is certainly focused on delivering this and bringing the trophy back to Sheffield once again.”

The first leg of their quarter final will tip off at 5:30pm tomorrow (Saturday, May 4) at the EIS (English Institute of Sport), Sheffield, with the second leg being played the following day at 5pm in the Eagles Community Arena, Newcastle.