Sheffield Steeldogs braced for tough opening night against first-time hosts Leeds Chiefs

SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS’ player-coach Ben Morgan says he expects to come up against a totally different Leeds Chiefs team when the two meet tonight for the first-ever game at the new Elland Road rink.

The last time the two teams met was on New Year’s Eve when the Steeldogs prevailed 9-2 at Ice Sheffield, giving them a 4-2 lead in the eight-game head-to-head series.

The Steeldogs sit seventh in the standings and are virtually assured of a playoff place, while tonight’s hosts Leeds are battling to close the gap on Raiders IHC and Bracknell Bees in order to snatch the eighth and final post-season spot.

Given the special circumstances surrounding tonight’s game and the recent additions to the Chiefs’ roster, Morgan - whose team go into the game on the back of a three-game losing streak - is expecting a fierce encounter.

“We’re not reading anything into that last result against them, I don’t think they’ll be anywhere near where they were that day,” said Morgan. “We’re expecting a far, far tougher game, especially with it being their first-ever home game in the new rink.

“We’re excited about it too, we feel somewhat privileged to be the first team to play against them there. I think we were supposed to be the first team to play there against them back in November when it was first supposed to open, so it’s nice that it is one of their closest rivals who they have been able to get in for their first game.”

And while Morgan has sympathy with opposite number Sam Zajac having to operate under trying circumstances with no home rink for the first five months of the season, Morgan insisted there would be no quarter given once the first puck dropped at 7.30pm.

“I’ve got bags of time and respect for Sammy,” added Morgan. “He’s obviously been dealt a poor hand to try and put together a team on short notice and then have the rink ripped away from under his feet for an extra two-and-a-half months.

“He’s signed players based on a promise that they were going to be in that rink for a set date and they’ve not been and that has led to some players going elsewhere.

“It’s not an ideal situation to have been in, especially for a rookie coach. But it will be business as usual on the ice and we’ll be as ruthless as we can be.”

The Chiefs head into the encounter buoyed by a promising run of form which has seen them beat leaders Telford Tigers and Milton Keynes Lightning, while taking second-placed Swindon Wildcats to overtime last Sunday. It hasn’ gone unnoticed in the Steeldogs’ camp.

“Those recent results have been eyebrow-raising,” said Morgan. “That is one of the reasons that my message to the boys will be that we cannot look at our last game against them because they are a different team, with a different outlook and they are on a good run of form at the moment.

“There’s the hype and excitement of playing out of a new rink, so everything is going for them at the moment and we’ve got to up our game.”