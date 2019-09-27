Sheffield Steeldogs v Hull Pirates - Ben Morgan expecting Yorkshire rivalry to remain as fierce as ever

BEN MORGAN expects this season's series against Hull Pirates to be as intense as ever, but knows it won't be the only head-to-head battle that will decide the course of silverware in NIHL National.

The first of eight regular season meetings between the Yorkshire rivals takes place at Ice Sheffield tonight (7.30pm) with both teams occupying the top two spots in the new league - the Steeldogs enjoying life as early-season league leaders due to a slightly better goal difference.

Over the last two seasons, while the British game's second tier took on a slightly distorted look in the wake of the English Premier League's demise, Hull and Sheffield's rivalry was able to develop into nothing short of an intense dislike for each other in the North One division.

Both won regular season titles at the expense of the other, each one coming on the final day of the season at each other's rink, adding to the rivalry. Jason Hewitt's Hull gained sweet revenge last time out at Ice Sheffield with a thumping 8-3 victory on their way to a treble which ended with a play-off triunph over Peterborough Phantoms at Coventry's SkyDome Arena.

The formation of the NIHL National division in the summer has returned the second-tier to a wider, national footing, something resembling the old EPL and which should, in theory ensure more competitive hockey every night.

As a result there will probably be less emphasis on each individual series', although player-coach Morgan believes games against Hull will still carry plenty of significance.

"The rivalry over the last three years has been intense, or at least that’s one word to describe it," said Morgan, whose team followed up a curtain-raising 3-1 win over newcomers Leeds Chiefs two weeks ago with a 6-4 win over Milton Keynes Lightning last Sunday.

"It’s nice to know that this season will not come down to just a handful of games as to where the trophies will end up going. Week-in, week-out there are going to be teams taking points off each other.

"But I don’t think that will take anything away from the rivalry itself - there will be fireworks still every single game."

After tonight's tussle with the Pirates, Steeldogs remain at home for the fourth straight game tomorrow when they host Essex-based Raiders, who Morgan admits will be a bit of an unknown quantity. They recovered from an opening night 9-6 defeat to Swindon Wildcats by thumping Basingstoke Bison 8-3.

"I think the last time I played the Raiders was when I was with Sheffield Senators, so we’re talking probably 12 years ago," said Morgan.

"Other than a few highlights we won’t know a lot about them. We've got a fantastic statistician guy, who has already sent us bits and bats on what they have done so far - their special teams, how many penalties they’ve taken, stuff like that.

"So we’ve got an insight into some things, but we won’t know how they play until a few minutes into the game on Sunday, similarly to the Leeds game. It gives us an opportunity to build on what we’ve done so far and concentrate on our own game."