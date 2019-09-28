Sheffield Steeldogs v Hull Pirates - Early evidence of never-say-die attitude pleases Jason Hewitt

NOT that it should come as any kind of surprise to him, but Hull Pirates' player-coach Jason Hewitt is glad to know there is already little doubt about his team's battling qualities this season.

Trailing 6-4 at home to Swindon Wildcats last Sunday with just over two minutes to go, it seemed as if the Pirates' first home game of the new NIHL National season would get off to the worst possible start.

Step forward one Matty Davies. Regarded more as a creator of goals rather than putting them away himself, the one-time GB international carried his team to victory, scoring twice to complete his hat-trick in regulation before going on to grab the game-winner in overtime.

Given his reluctance to shoot, there was a fair bit of ribbing in the locker room after the remarkable 7-6 victory, but Hewitt said the come-from-behind win displayed his team's character once again.

"Matty's pretty open and honest about it, he doesn’t like to shoot, but the opportunities were there," said Hewitt. "A couple of them were tap-ins when he’d got to the net, he made two really nice plays for the second two so good for him and some nights you need other people to score and Matty came up with the goods that night.

"I guess there was a bit of chirping and that afterwards (over him scoring four) but it was good all-round.

"All three lines played really well and it made for a good weekend overall after beating Milton Keynes the night before. And coming from behind gives you so much more satisfaction, knowing that if you’re in a hole you can get out of it."

Due to problems with the refrigeration and air conditioning systems at Hull Arena, Sunday's home game against the Lightning has been postponed. It leaves Hewitt's team with just the one game this weekend - the first of an eight-game series against fierce rivals Shweffield Steeldogs.

In the infant NIHL National standings, Saturday night's meeting at Ice Sheffield brings together the top two, with the hosts sitting top due to a slightly better goal difference.

And while there will be more to play for on more nights in NIHL National than over the past couple of years in North One, Pirates' boss Hewitt says conference games will prove crucial in the grand scheme of things.

"If you look after your own conference it really pushes you towards your end goal," said Hewitt. "But they look like they are going well at the moment and winning games. The rivalry is there, it is not going anywhere, it’s going to be nasty but the two points are big.

"It looks like they are getting some good production from the young guys and their imports look fairly handy, too. I think the match-up this season is probably better than last year, so, hopefully, the games reflect that."