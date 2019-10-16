Sheffield Steelers 4 Fife Flyers 1 - Steelers join Glasgow Clan at top of the standings

SHEFFIELD STEELERS moved up to joint-top in the Elite League standings after a 4-1 win at home to Fife Flyers extended their winning streak in all competitions to five games.

The two teams were resuming hostilities just four days after Aaron Fox’s team had hammered the Flyers 10-3 in Kirkcaldy, leaving the Scottish side desperate to exact some swift revenge and having already bounced back somewhat with a 4-1 home win over Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.

Tanner Eberle fires home a third goal for the Steelers against Fife. Picture: Dean Woolley.

But the visitors got off to the worse possible start when they fell behind inside five minutes, Michael Davies scoring on the power play at 4.44 after a feed from Marc-Olivier Vallerand.

That was how it stayed until the second period and it was another goal on the man advantage that saw the Steelers double their lead, Robert Dowd scoring from just inside the left circle with 23.30 on the clock.

Just over five minutes later, a short-handed strike from Tanner Eberle made it 3-0, although Fife were quick to reply when, with Cole Shudra and Robert Dowd in the penalty box, Sam Jones fired past Tomas Duba at 33.22.

Fife tried to claw their way back further in the third period but it was the Steelers who enjoyed greater possession and created far more scoring chances, eventually out-shooting Todd Dutiaume’s side 38-16 on the night.

Defenceman Ben O’Connor added a fourth goal through an empty net strike with just 92 seconds left on the clock.

There is little rest for the Steelers after last night’s triumph, with a Challenge Cup clash at Manchester Storm awaiting them on Friday night. The South Yorkshire team will be looking to strengthen their position at the top of the Group C standings.