Sheffield Steelers add goaltending depth with Jeremy Brodeur

SHEFFIELD STEELERS have added goaltending cover ahead of the Elite League title run-in by signing American Jeremy Brodeur.

The 23-year-old joins from HK Budapest and is the son of netminder Martin Brodeur, who was a three-time Stanley Cup-winner with the New Jersey Devils.

“We have agreed to bring Jeremy in for the remainder of the season – he obviously comes from a great goalie pedigree and has had a really good season between two clubs this year,” said Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox, whose team remain top of the EIHL standings but are looking to bounce back from four straight league losses when they travel to third-placed Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.

“He gives us another reliable option behind Tomas Duba.”

Brodeur joined his new team-mates for the first time in practise on Wednesday afternoon at the FlyDSA Arena, where the Steelers will return to after their encounter in Nottingham to play host to belfast Giants.

The Steelers are now just the one point ahead of Cardiff Devils ahead of the weekend after Andrew Lord’s team - who still have three games in hand - edged out bottom club Fife Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night.

LEGEND: Martin Brodeur, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the New Jersey Devils. Picture: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Panthers moved to within two points of the Steelers and have two games in hand after a 4-2 win at Glasgow Clan.

Fourth-placded Belfast Giants ensured it was a miserable night for Fox’s team when winning 5-1 at Guildford Flames and are three points adrift of the leaders with a game in hand.

“It’s been a tough couple of weekends where we have got away from our game,” said Fox. “We don’t want to waste the good work we have done in the first 75 per cent of the season.

“We need to play inside out, a defence-first game. If we get back to that, then I’m confident we can turn around this recent blip in form.”