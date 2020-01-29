Sheffield Steelers book chance to avenge Challenge Cup Final misery against Cardiff Devils

Sheffield Steelers booked themselves a Challenge Cup Final showdown with Cardiff Devils after cruising past Glasgow Clan 9-1 on aggregate.

Already 5-1 up from the first leg two weeks ago at Braehead Arena the Steelers ran out 4-0 winners on the night at FlyDSA Arena.

The opening period ended goalless despite both sides creating some quality chances before the tie got further away from the visitors thanks to two goals in just over two minutes from Lucas Sandström.

The first came at 27.35 on the power play thanks to a feed from behind the net by John Armstrong before Sandstrom showed tremendous pace to lose his man arriving in front of the net to take a precision pass from Michael Davies before showing quick hands to fire past Killeen.

Marc-Olivier Vallerand was then allowed all the time in the worl to cirlce around from behind the net to then pick his spot to make it 8-1 overall to the Steelers at 38.11.

John Armstrong rounded off the night's scoring at 50.58 with a second powerplay strike of the night for the Steelers when he made the most of a neat feed from Marek Troncinsky.

Nottingham Panthers looked like causing an upset in the other semi-final, racing into a 3-1 lead on the night to give themselves an 8-6 aggregate lead going into the final period.

But Cardiff hit three goals in just over four minutes to ensure they would be the ones lining up against the Steelers at the Viola Arena on Sunday, March 8 in a rematch of the 2015 and 2017 finals which both ended in the Devils’ favour.

