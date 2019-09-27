Sheffield Steelers boss Aaron Fox prefers to play waiting game over injury cover

AARON FOX says he is prepared to play the waiting game as he continues his search to bring in defensive cover for Sheffield Steelers.

A broken finger sustained by veteran D-man and assistant coach Aaron Johnson has left the 36-year-old on the long-term injury list.

There’s usually quite a few names that become available, so we’re just trying to play the market and be patient here. Sheffield Steelers’ head coach, Aaron Fox.

And, even though head coach Fox has options to provide cover – most notably the versatile Eric Meland dropping back on to the blue line – he is keen to bring in short-term cover.

Fox said he has two players as potential candidates, but is also willing to wait until early next week when more North American players become available.

“There are a couple of guys that I really like and we’re still trying to get them across the line and into the UK,” said Fox. “But I really don’t want to waver with the type of guy that I want to bring in, I don’t want to bring somebody in who I don’t think is top-six quality in this league and can really help us.”

Fox said the fact the Steelers only have one league game over the next two weekends, his team scheduled for three Challenge Cup encounters, it made even more sense to adopt the patient approach.

“It’s actually not a bad time to recruit because the NHL, AHL and ECHL trickle down starts to happen round about now,” explained Fox, whose team host Cardiff Devils in the league tomorrow (4pm).

“NHL camps are over, AHL camps are going on right now and on Monday and Tuesday you will see a bunch of guys getting released from the AHL on PTO try-outs.

“There’s usually quite a few names that become available, so we’re just trying to play the market and be patient here.”

Steelers head to Altrincham tonight to face Manchester Storm for the first of those Cup games, with new Swedish forward Lucas Sandström getting his first outing as a Steeler.

The 29-year-old was swiftly brought in to replace centre Martin St Pierre, whose short-term deal came to an end after both club and player decided to go their separate ways.

“We felt like we needed to get a little grittier and add a little more pace to our game,” said Fox on the early roster change. “Lucas became available and I felt he would help us.”