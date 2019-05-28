Sheffield Steelers character building with addition of D-man Jonas Liwing

SHEFFIELD STEELERS have added more experience to their back-line by snapping up former SHL and DEL defenceman Jonas Liwing.

The 36-year-old has signed a one-year deal after discussions with the Steelers' new head coach and GM, Aaron Fox.

He joins a defensive corps that already contains Canadian veteran Aaron Johnson - returning for the second year of his deal - as well GB pair Ben O'Connor and Davey Phillips, and second-year apprentice, Jordan Griffin.

Fox believes Liwing will offer additional offensive options, particularly as he comes to the UK top-flight having finished in the top-five D-man scoring for Vasteras IK in the Allskvenskan, the Swedish second-tier.

“He really excels on the power play and makes good decisions in all three zones," said Fox. " I’m looking forward to having another high character veteran in the locker-room that’s here for the right reasons.

"He is a veteran Defenseman that brings a ton of experience and offensive ability to us and is coming off great back-to-back seasons in the Allsvenskan where he finished top five in scoring for defencemen."

Before putting pen-to-paper, Liwing did his own homework on the Steelers, with a number of the club's former Swedish contingent helping convince him that Sheffield was a good place to continue his career.

“I was ready for a new challenge after the last two years in Sweden,” said Jonas. “It’s time for a new experience. I spoke with Jared Hagos and Jonas Westering and they told me Sheffield was the place to play, the Arena, organisation and especially the fans.

"I also spoke with Andreas Jamtin and Conny Stromberg who also played with the Steelers. So then Aaron and I spoke and agreed a deal. I think it’s a great fit for me and I’m confident a great fit for the Steelers too."