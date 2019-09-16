Sheffield Steelers forced to work overtime to seal weekend of double delight

HEAD COACH Aaron Fox declared himself just about satisfied after seeing his Sheffield Steelers team endure a frustrating night before running out overtime winners against Dundee Stars.

With just under 23 minutes gone, their Elite League encounter seemed won, with Tanner Eberle’s second of the night having put them 4-1 ahead against Omar Pacha’s team, Everle’s opener being added to by a John Armstrong double, with Anthony Beauregard getting the hosts on the board at 11.48 on the power play

But the Steelers then ran into penalty trouble before the second break arrived, giving the Stars two 5-on-3 power plays that they took full advantage.

First, with Jonathan Phillips, John Armstrong and Brendan Connolly in the box, Justin Maylan made it 4-2 at 39.16 before making it a one-goal game 30 seconds later while Armstrong and Connolly continued to watch on from the sidelines.

Within 89 seconds of the teams coming out for the third, the Stars were level, with a third straight power play strike, this time from Jordan Cownie.

But the Steelers rallied and got their noses back in front once again through Eric Meland scoring his second of the weekend at 45.50.

The lad was short-lived however, with Egils Kalns sending the home fans delirious with another game-tying goal just under two minutes later.

Chances came at both ends to finish the game in 60 minutes, but it required a sweet overtime strike from Michael Davies to clinch the extra point for the visitors.

“I thought we had that game pretty much under control,” said Fox afterwards. “I thought we played a pretty good 35 minutes but then somehow the game got away from us a little bit .

“We took four penalties in about 30 seconds, although I’ve watched them back and I didn’t see much to most of them to be perfectly honest

Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox was surprised by some of the second period penalty calls called on his team in Dundee. 'Picture: Dean Woolley.

“But they capitalised and scored two 5-on-3 goals and then tied it up with another powerplay goal.

“That’s tough to deal with, especially after a long bus trip, but the boys found a way to hold it together in the third. It wasn’t pretty for us but we’ll take the two points home with us and be satisfied from that regard I guess.”

The previous night saw the Steelers make it two wins from three Challenge Cup group games with a 3-1 win over Manchester Storm at Sheffield Arena.

The game came second for many in the building with an emotional pre-game tribute being paid to Vicki Thomas, wife of former Steelers’ defenceman Mark Thomas, after she tragically lost her battle with breast cancer earlier in the week.

On the ice, Meland and Robert Dowd got the Steelers on the board in the first period, the deficit being halved by Mario Puskarich at 23.29 when he was first to react to a rebound off goaltender Tomas Duba.

It wasn’t until the dying seconds, however, that the Steelers guaranteed themselves the win, Marc-Olivier Vallerand tapping home an empty net goal.

Sunday results – Challenge Cup: Guildford Flames 6 Coventry Blaze 3. Elite League: Cardiff Devils 5 Glasgow Clan 3, Dundee Stars 5 Sheffield Steelers 6 (OT), Fife Flyers 4 Nottingham Panthers 2, Manchester Storm 2 Belfast Giants 1 (OT).

Saturday – Challenge Cup: Belfast Giants 6 Glasgow Clan 1, Cardiff Devils 5 Guildford Flames 3, Sheffield Steelers 3 Manchester Storm 1. Elite League: Coventry Blaze 1-4 Fife Flyers 4, Dundee Stars 1 Nottingham Panthers 5