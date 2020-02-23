Sheffield Steelers hit back to keep noses in front in Elite League title race

SHEFFIELD STEELERS snapped a four-game losing streak to record a maximum four-point weekend and stay ahead of their Elite League title rivals.

Despite remaining top, Aaron Fox’s team had allowed Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers to close the gap in the past fortnight, but bounced back impressively to silence the doubters.

Their advantage remains just the one point over a Cardiff team who still have three games in hand, although the two still have to meet twice more before the end of the regular season.

The Steelers ended their losing run at the best possible venue on Saturday night, putting third-placed Nottingham to the sword 6-2 and gaining swift revenge for the 5-1 defeat suffered at the hands of the Panthers on home ice two weeks previously.

Michael Davies opened the scoring in the seventh minute although the game was effectively won in the second period through further strikes from Marc-Olivier Vallerand, Anthony DeLuca and Lucas Sandstrom.

Brendan Connolly and Sandstrom added further gloss in the final 20 minutes.

Just under 24 hours later, the Steelers probably ended Belfast Giants’ title defence for good when emerging comfortable 4-1 winners at FlyDSA Arena.

David Goodwin gave the visitors a sixth-minute lead, but a DeLuca double and third-period strikes from Ben O’Connor and Brendan Connolly sealed the win.

In NIHL National, Hull Pirates also snapped a four-game losing streak by beating leaders Telford Tigers 7-5, having lost 8-5 at Milton Keynes on Saturday.

Leeds Chiefs kept their slim playoff hopes alive when Patrik Valcak struck a hat-trick overtime winner to beat Sheffield Steeldogs 5-4 at Elland Road, the visitors having lost 4-1 at home the previous night to Peterborough Phantoms.