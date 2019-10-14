Sheffield Steelers urged to be on their guard against wounded Fife Flyers

AARON FOX is warning his Sheffield Steelers players not to take anything for granted when they host Fife Flyers on Wednesday (7.30pm).

The Steelers returned from a bumper weekend in Scotland having thrashed the Flyers 10-3 before going on to defeat Dundee Stars 6-3 24 hours later.

The Flyers will clearly have been stung by the nature of their defeat on home ice on Saturday night and head to South Yorkshire having already bounced back and redeemed themselves in front of their own fans with a 4-1 win over Notingham Panthers.

The four-point weekend saw the Steelers emerge from the weekend joint-second in the early Elite League standings, with Fife just two points behind them heading into Wednesday’s encounter.

Head coach Fox was understandably delighted with his team’s efforts over the weekend, extending a run of promising form which he believes he saw the seeds of in the 3-2 home defeat to Cardiff Devils on September 29.

“I like our group and when we’re playing the right way I believe we’re pretty tough to handle,” said Fox.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“It will be a completely different hockey game – if our guys think it’s going to be an easy game and we’re just going to be able to go through the motions it won’t be. We have to make sure we show up.”