Sheffield Steelers v Fife Flyers – Steelers get balance right to help goals flow freely

JONATHAN PHILLIPS is not surprised at all over Sheffield Steelers’ current position as the Elite League’s top scorers, given the obvious talent assembled in the club’s summer rebuild.

Aaron Fox’s team plundered 16 goals in wins over Scottish hosts Fife Flyers and Dundee Stars at the weekend, taking their tally to 39 in eight games during the Elite League regular season campaign.

It gives them an average of 4.88 goals per game, over one more per game than the next best team, current leaders, Glasgow Clan.

Having returned from Scotland with a maximum four-point haul after following up their 10-3 win in Fife with a 6-3 triumph at Dundee, the Steelers head into tonight’s switch rematch with the Flyers (7.30pm) at Sheffield Arena with a four-game winning streak.

Dundee visit the FlyDSA Arena this Sunday (4pm) with Fox’s players hoping home ice advantage can see them emerge from the weekend top of the standings.

And Phillips believes the Steelers’ ability to tighten up defensively in recent weeks has not stymied their ability going forward.

ON SONG: Sheffield Steelers' celebrate a goal during their 10-3 win at Fife Flyers on Saturday night. picture courtesy of Fife Flyers/EIHL.

“You could see in the summer with the team that was being put together that there was a lot of goals on the roster,” said Phillips.

“Chances are always going to come with our team because we have so much skill throughout the whole team, it’s ridiculous.

“But over the last few weekends we’ve spoken more about finding our identity and we’ve managed to do that, stuck to our gameplan and kept things more simple.

“That’s allowed us to strengthen up defensively as a team but, at the same time, still letting our skilled forwards be creative and weave their magic in the offensive zone.”