Spygate is back but England RU coach laughs it off following the Leeds United saga

ENGLAND Rugby Union coach Eddie Jones claims that their training session has been spied upon by an unidentified cameraman

England and New Zealand collide in Saturday's World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.

"There was definitely someone in the apartment block filming but it might have been a Japanese fan. We don't care, mate," said Jones.

"We knew it from the start, it doesn't change anything, we love it."

After initially joking that England had sent someone to spy on New Zealand, Jones said that spying on another team no longer has any value.

"I haven't done it since 2001, used to do it. You just don't need to do it any more, you can see everything," Jones said.

"You can watch everyone's training on YouTube. There's no value in doing that sort of thing, absolutely zero."

His comments follow Derby County installing extra fencing at their training ground following the “spygate” incident when Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa admitted spying on their Championship opponents at training.

Leeds were fined £200,000 by the Football League when Bielsa confessed that he sent a member of staff to watch Derby train before January’s game at Elland Road, which Leeds won 2-0.

Lampard was furious and described Bielsa as “unethical”.