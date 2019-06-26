St Lawrence carved up by Hanging Heaton bowler Tom Chippendale in Priestley Cup quarter-finals

Have your say

HANGING HEATON and Woodlands will lock horns in a mouth-watering Priestley Cup semi-final tie next month after both progressed to the last four on Sunday.

The Tewits, who have not lifted the trophy since 1986, triumphed by seven wickets against Pudsey St Lawrence, who were dismissed for just 93 after electing to bat – with a devastating performance from Tom Chippendale (7-33) ripping through their card.

Hanging Heaton bowler, Tom Chippendale. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Lawrence endured a top-order implosion and never recovered after sinking to 2-4.

Replying, Callum Geldart (50no) saw Heaton home.

Meanwhile, a fine opening stand worth 113 between Sam Frankland (74) and Tim Jackson (35) enabled holders Woodlands to continue their outstanding season with a comfortable seven-wicket success over Methley.

Seeking respite from their league toils, Methley opened with 177, with their chief run-getter being Matthew Waite (43).

Fresh from his super exploits on Saturday, Brad Schmulian took 3-25 for the victors.

New Farnley’s hopes of silverware on one front remain intact, despite being pushed by second-tier Morley in a five-wicket win.

The Scatcherd Laners had opened with 124, with Mark Lawson and Sam Barraclough taking three wickets apiece.

Dan Hodgson (48no) helped see Farnley home, with Oliver Halliday taking 3-24 for Morley.

Farnley will face Baildon in the last four on July 14 after the Jenny Laners (286) saw off fellow Championship One side East Bierley (141) by 145 runs.

Baildon captain Jonny Reynolds hit a superb 113 for the victors, putting on a bumper 195 for the third wicket with Aussie Blair Oakley (69), who backed up with 4-41.

Meanwhile, Hanging Heaton produced an impressive performance to defeat a young Yorkshire Vikings side by five wickets in the Dyson Energy Services T20 Challenge at Wagon Lane on Monday night.

Second teamer James Byrne (3-31) helped restrict Vikings to 135-6 in a disciplined bowling performance from the Tewits.

Replying, Heaton eased to victory with just over two overs to go, despite the best efforts of Karl Carver, who took 3-20 for Yorkshire.

Nick Connolly (37no) and man-of-the-match Geldart (33) top-scored for Heaton, alongside captain Gary Fellows (21).