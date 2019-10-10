Stop moaning Scotland, you only have yourselves to blame if Typhoon Hagibis blows you out of Rugby World Cup

Eddie Jones insists the blame is Scotland’s alone if they are knocked out of the World Cup by Super Typhoon Hagibis.

The Scots will miss out on the quarter-finals if their match against hosts Japan in Yokohama on Sunday suffers the same fate as England’s clash with France and New Zealand’s game against Italy and is cancelled due to the approaching cyclone.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend (Picture: PA)

But Jones has limited sympathy for Gregor Townsend’s men given that all teams knew the potential for extreme weather events to intervene, highlighting the need to take them out of the equation.

England secured qualification with a game to spare and Jones said: “We’ve been talking about it all the time, about the possibility that this was going to happen.

“It’s typhoon season, so you go somewhere else and it’s terrorists season. You know what’s going to happen. It’s typhoon season here and you’ve got to be prepared for it.

“We had an idea it could happen and therefore you have to accumulate points in your games to put yourself in the right position in case that happened.

“We just knew that there was the possibility of a game like this during the tournament so we just wanted to put ourselves in the best position we could.

“This is supposed to be a big typhoon, so I don’t see any other option that the organisers had.

“That’s why we’re not concerned at all about the comings and goings of it, we think it’s the right decision.”

Jones claims the “typhoon gods” have smiled on England after their World Cup group decider against France was cancelled due to the approach of Super Typhoon Hagibis.

In one of the most extraordinary days in the tournament’s 32-year history, the all-Six Nations meeting, along with New Zealand’s match against Italy, has been cancelled with each side receiving two points. Scotland’s game with Japan in Yokohama on Sunday is still under review. Hagibis has been described by the Japanese Metrological Agency as “violent” and has the capacity to cause widespread destruction around the Tokyo region.

Satellite images of the extreme weather event displayed at World Rugby’s press conference on Thursday reveal it is the size of Japan and shows no sign of deviating in its path or decreasing in magnitude.

It dwarfs Typhoon Faxai which brought Tokyo to a standstill for the day of England’s arrival in Japan, delaying their exit from Narita Airport by six hours and leaving a million homes without power, killing three people and injuring scores more.

But for Jones, it represents an opportunity to recharge his players and give the injured Billy Vunipola, Jack Nowell and Joe Marler time to heal ahead of the last-eight appointment with Australia or Wales.

Rather than see the two-week enforced break between games as an impediment to lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy, Jones has taken his squad to Miyazaki for some warm weather training and “beers”.

“I think the Japanese have a saying – shogun-hi – we can’t control it. It’s not something you can control,” said Jones. “We are excited about the prospect of having great preparation for the quarter-final now. Who would have thought we would have two relatively easy games, one tough game and then two weeks to prepare for a quarter-final.”