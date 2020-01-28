Success for Ben Schmidt and Charlotte Heath down under points to bright future for Yorkshire’s teenage golfers

Have your say

Yorkshire duo Ben Schmidt and Charlotte Heath made it an Australian double this week after impressive displays in the NSW Amateur Championship and Australian Women’s Amateur.

The 17 year-old Yorkshireman overcame fellow Englishman Callum Farr in the 36-hole final at St Michael’s Golf Club near Sydney.

Schmidt won the final 7&5 to add to a more than impressive career to date.

Last year, Schmidt helped England’s men to Home International success and won several prestigious competitions, including the Brabazon and Carris trophies along with the Justin Rose Daily Telegraph Junior Championship.

The Rotherham GC member was understandably delighted with his performance in Australia.

“It’s great to get a win and the first trophy for the season,” said Schmidt. “I felt comfortable out on the course and was able to continue that feeling into the final.

“I played pretty flawlessly and against a player of Callum’s standard that had to be the case.”

Schmidt’s success follows victory for women’s amateur Heath.

Her 7&6 triumph over Indonesia’s Mela Putri at Royal Queensland is the biggest of career.

Heath, 18, thinks a quick start helped to calm the nerves.

“It was a bit stressful and I was super nervous to start,” she said.

“I got off to a quick start and then in the second 18 Mela started playing really good and it was tense.

“I made two bogeys and she made two birdies and I dropped a few. But I kept my head and kept going.”

The win has earned her spots in two professional events next month, the Vic Open on the Bellarine Peninsula and the Women’s Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

Head of performance at England Golf, Nigel Edwards sees a bright future for both youngsters.

“Ben has the ability to go along way in the sport – he’s showing the right signs that he could be a real star both in the amateur and professional game,” said Edwards.

“Charlotte has a great work ethic, really steely and a great competitor. I’m sure we’ll see great things from her and it was particularly pleasing to see her win in Australia.”