Superchargers name Aaron Finch and Lauren Winfield as captains

AARON FINCH and Lauren Winfield have been named as captains of the men’s and women’s teams that will represent Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Finch, the former Yorkshire batsman and current Australia white-ball captain, will lead a team that includes England’s Ben Stokes and four Yorkshire players in the form of Adil Rashid, David Willey, Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Captain: Lauren Winfield. Picture Tony Johnson

Winfield, the Yorkshire Diamonds and England batter, will take charge of a side that features England’s Linsey Smith and Australia’s Alyssa Healy.

The five-week competition starts in July.

Finch, the first choice of Superchargers’s men’s head coach Darren Lehmann, the former Yorkshire and Australia batsman, in last month’s draft, commented: “I’ve spent many years working alongside Darren, and I’m really excited to be heading back to Emerald Headingley as captain of the Northern Superchargers.

“I think we have an excellent side with a good mixture of quality English cricketers and some match-winning overseas stars, and I’m very confident of our chances when The Hundred kicks off.”

Lehmann, who will be assisted by the former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Craig White, as well as by Yorkshire first-team coach Andrew Gale and Durham assistant Neil Killeen, said: “I think we’ve picked a great team, and I’m really excited to see what Aaron and I can do with the group.

“He is a world-class cricketer and a superb leader.

“We want to start The Hundred with a bang and get even more people watching this innovative new short-form of cricket.”

Winfield, the World Cup winner currently playing for Adelaide Strikers in the women’s Big Bash, takes charge of a women’s squad that will be finalised in May.

She commented: “Women’s cricket has been going from strength to strength over the last few years, and I’m delighted to be a part of the next chapter as captain of the Northern Superchargers.

“The Hundred means new teams, new kit, new team-mates, it’s all very exciting for everyone involved and I can’t wait to get out on the field next year and hopefully help lead the team to success.”

Danielle Hazell, the former England spinner and Superchargers’ women’s head coach, said: “Having spent many years playing with Lauren I know she has what it takes to be a great captain for the Superchargers.

“She’s played and thrived in some of the highest-profile matches and arenas our sport has to offer, which bodes well for the first season of The Hundred and beyond.”

The Hundred features eight new city-based teams: Northern Superchargers, Manchester Originals, Trent Rockets, Birmingham Phoenix, Welsh Fire, Southern Brave, London Spirit and Oval Invincibles.