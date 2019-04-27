Talented teen Ellis Price going all out for gold at European Championships

With no defeat in five years and a fifth national title under his belt, Leeds teen Ellis Price admits it’s nearly impossible to grumble at his domestic boxing record.

Europe, though, presents unfinished business with the Hunslet Club fighter now confident of going two places better than last year and emulating his brother by winning at the European Junior Boxing Championships in Romania in June.

Leeds boxing brothers Ellis and Hope Price.

Ellis’ 18-year-old brother Hope is one of the sport’s hottest young properties with Hope now undergoing assessment with Team GB after winning flyweight Youth Olympics Gold last year.

Yet 52kg-54kg fighter Ellis – two years younger at 16 – is not far behind with the boxer having won his fifth national title earlier this month when scooping the England Boxing Junior Championships.

Now in his second year of two as a junior, Ellis now has prospects of landing a sixth national title next weekend when fighting in a Tri Nations competition against Wales and Scotland.

It would take a brave man to bet against a puncher who has already taken in 40 fights and only ever lost three.

I’ve been to the Europeans twice and got bronze so it’s time I got that gold really. Ellis Price

One of those three losses and his most recent one came at last year’s Junior Europeans with Ellis now confident of setting the record straight this time competing against boys his own age.

“Things couldn’t really have gone any better for me in terms of English Championships so far,” Ellis told the YEP.

“But it could go better in the internationals and it will do this year.

“From the start of this year we sat down with the England squad and everything and my goal this year is to win European gold.

“I’ve been twice and got bronze so it’s time I got that gold really.

“I had bronze last year in my first year of juniors and then bronze as a schoolboy as well.

“Looking back on last year’s, I did well. Before I went, I didn’t think I would feel a year younger because I am physically mature but I found it hard because obviously they were a year older and they could be near enough 17.

“I had to find out the hard way but the main thing was I still medalled.

“I’m very, very confident this year because I have had good experience, I have got all my tactics right now and I’ve learnt from the schoolboys to junior and everything else and I know exactly what I’ve got to do which is hit and not get hit.”

For any opponent, landing shots on Ellis or Hope has not been easy in recent years but the two brothers have always both maintained that their youngest brother, Morales, would be even better than them.

“He has started getting into it now,” said Ellis.

“He is nine, coming up to 10 so he will be kicking on soon.”

Explaining the latest with his older brother – who is very much targeting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Ellis added: “He’s got his last assessment for GB on May 13 and then he will find out if he gets on which he should do.

“He’s done enough to get on it and if he doesn’t get on it there’s something seriously wrong really because he is the most decorated amateur ever to come out of English boxing.

“That speaks for itself. It’s just a waiting game now.”

Just as it is for Ellis whose immediate goal comes with June’s Europeans but whose long-term goal is the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Ellis will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his brother at next month’s Europeans in Galati with Hope also taking gold in them.

Ellis said: “He got the gold, that was the first gold he got and this is the year I am going to do it as well.

“It was his first Europeans when he won it, he had never been before so experience-wise I have had a lot more experience being there when I was younger.

“Paris 2024 – that’s my aim, I’ll be 21 so I’ll be sweet.

“After the Europeans I will have a bit of a break for summer and then I will get back in training over Christmas for the Youths which is when I will step up to three minute rounds which is three rounds of three.

“I will be 17 then and I will be a year younger youth as you have two years at youth and then it’s open age.”

Sizing up plans for the forthcoming trip to Romania, and attempting something of a geography lesson, Ellis smiled: “Apparently Galati is on the border of Romania. It used to be eastern Moldova I think.

“I’ve been to Romania before in the Schoolboys and it wasn’t too bad.

“I don’t know what Galati will be like, I’d never heard of it!

“But I’m looking forward to it, my dad is coming over and I think my brother Hopey is coming this year and our coach Dennis Robbins is coming over too.

“It’s the boys on tour...”