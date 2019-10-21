Tanner Eberle producing goods for Sheffield Steelers to delight of head coach Aaron Fox

AARON FOX says in-form forward Tanner Eberle is getting his just rewards this season with Sheffield Steelers.

The Canadian winger endured an up-and-down first campaign in the UK – initially under former head coach Paul Thompson and then replacement boss Tom Barrasso – eventually posting 31 points, including 13 goals, in 65 appearances.

He often proved a favourite with the Steelers’ faithful because of his willingness to put his body on the line, but many wondered whether he had done enough to earn a second term in Souuth Yorkshire.

But new head coach and GM Fox was clearly impressed enough to ask him back and is currently being rewaraded for his faith in the 25-year-old, who has already posted 10 goals in a 17-point haul from just 17 games so far this season.

“Ebs has been great for us,” said Fox in a post-match local radio interview after seeing his team beat Dundee Stars 4-2 on Sunday night, with Eberle scoring twice.

“He is just such a battler right now and I think, last year, pucks weren’t going in for him whereas now, this year, he’s being rewarded. That is great to see.

JUST REWARDS: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“It just seems like he is the glue guy on any line I put him on.

“He can play on my top line, he can play on my third line. He’s been awesome and is truly a coach’s dream.”