Targets set for Waiting Patiently

RUTH Jefferson’s stable star Waiting Patiently is on track to make his seasonal reappearance on the first weekend of December.

The former Grade One winner missed Exeter’s Haldon Gold Cup earlier this month after scoping badly – a bacterial infection was subsequently diagnosed.

The Malton trainer has identified Sandown’s Tingle Creek Chase, Huntington’s Peterborough Chase and Punchestown’s John Durkan Chase as targets.

Jefferson was speaking at Wetherby on Saturday where the feature handicap chase went to the Charlie Mann-trained The Dubai Way who looks one to follow.

He runs in the colours of Nick Bannister, whose family own the Coniston Hotel in Yorkshire Dales, and ridden by his son Harry.

Meanwhile the Lady Buttons team of owners Keith and Jayne Sivills, trainer Phil Kirby and jockey Adam Nicol enjoyed another success at the track when hold-up tactics paid off on the quirky Sakhee’s City.