Teenager Jack Tudor hits the front on Potters Corner to secure Welsh Grand National triumph

POTTERS Corner recorded a famous success in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow for Glamorgan trainer Christian Williams.

Ridden by 17-year-old Jack Tudor, the nine-year-old – part-owned by Wales rugby union star Jonathan Davies – relished the stamina-sapping three-and-three-quarter miles to register a fourth course triumph, as well as add to his victory in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter in March.

Global Citizen made all at kempton to land the Wayward Lad Novices Chase under David Bass.

Williams endured an injury-hit career in the saddle. He rode for Yorkshire’s Grand National-winning trainers Sue and Harvey Smith, before taking up training.

“I won’t be very popular at home, as the wife was nagging me for her to come and I said it would be a tough race,” said Williams.

“Jack gave him the ride I thought he would. I knew what Jack was capable of 12 months ago, so it’s no surprise to me the ride he gave the horse.”

Tudor, still a seven-pound claimer, said: “When you’re Welsh, to win a Welsh National is one of the things you look forward to when you’re a kid and when it comes true it’s brilliant.

Bun Doran was an impressive winner of the Desert Orchid Chase under Johnny Burke.

“Christian has been massive for me. To stick with me for today just proves how good he is to me.”

Meanwhile the Ben Pauling-trained Global Citizen produced a game front-running success under jockey David Bass to land the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

Equally impressive was Bun Doran who surprised better-fancied rivals to land the two-mile Desert Orchid Chase for trainer Tom George and Johnny Burke, one of the most under-rated jockeys in the country.