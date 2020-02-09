Terri Harper is queen of the ring as she eclipses Kell Brook comeback

YORKSHIRE has a new world boxing champion after Terri Harper’s success on the undercard to Kell Brook’s comeback fight in Sheffield Arena

Doncaster’s Harper claimed the WBC super-featherweight title with a unanimous points victory over Finland’s Eva Wahlstrom.

She becomes Great Britain’s second major female world champion, following the recently retired Leeds star Nicola Adams, who was the WBO world flyweight champion.

Harper, 23, was competing in just her 10th fight, having turned professional in 2017, while Wahlstrom, 39, had lost only one of her 26 previous bouts.

Harper, who won the IBO title with a unanimous decision against Viviane Obenauf in November, said: “I’ve just made history. I never thought I would get to this point.”

Harper toppled her experienced opponent in the seventh round with a rapid left-right combination.

Promoter Eddie Hearn predicted: “I believe she is going to go on and unify the division. That was an atmosphere worthy of any main event. Eva Wahlstrom is a big star in her country and this is a great story. Boxing changes lives. We have a rough diamond here in Terri Harper.”

Brook made an explosive return to the ring as he knocked out American Mark DeLuca in the seventh round of their super welterweight bout.

In his first fight since defeating Michael Zefara by unanimous decision in an uninspiring performance in December, 2018, Brook insisted only a “spectacular” victory would do on his return and he more than proved that he remains in world title contention.

DeLuca was a heavy underdog but had suffered just one defeat in his 25 fights, which came via split decision against Walter Wright in June, 2018.

However, the former IBF welterweight world champion showed no signs of ring rust in his first fight in 14 months as he took control of the contest.

Brook said: “I want to be fighting in 10-12 weeks, I’m ready to go.

“This is the last chapter in my career, Eddie Hearn is going to line up those big fights for me, world titles. 2020 is going to be the year I become a champion again.”

Brook showed interest in a huge domestic fight with former WBO light middleweight champion Liam Smith, who was at ringside.

“I don’t shy away from any fighter. I have a lot of respect for Liam, I sparred with him and we had very good spars,” he added.

Brook worked his way into the fight with a counter-punch in each of the opening two rounds to gain the early advantage before the home-town favourite burst into life in the third.

A three-punch combination got the crowd on their feet before a crushing left hook caught DeLuca flush on the nose, which immediately started bleeding.

A huge left uppercut caught the American off guard before another left hand saw DeLuca drop his right knee and force a count by the referee.

DeLuca ended the round chasing Brook around the ring as the Briton kept his composure, with the pair exchanging words after the bell went for the third round.

The fourth started slowly but Brook’s left hand caused more problems for the former marine before the bell saved DeLuca from further punishment.

Brook fired another combination on the American in the sixth as the one-way traffic continued, with DeLuca battling valiantly to remain in the contest.

Brook’s quality finally shone through, after DeLuca was pushed through the ropes, in the seventh when the 33-year-old landed a heavy straight left to send his opponent crashing to the ground.