The Hundred adds no value for those of us who love cricket - Yorkshire Post Letters

From time to time I have complimented Chris Waters on his articles and done so again today.

His item on the current cricket scene is spot on.

I share his view that the forthcoming 100 competition is of no value to those who enjoy the game of cricket.

I am a Yorkshire CCC member but will not be watching this format.

Big hitting has a part to play in a match but there are other essential skills too!

What do bowlers think I wonder.

From: Ian Riley. Rodley. Leeds.