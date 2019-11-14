The Hundred adds no value for those of us who love cricket - Yorkshire Post Letters

From time to time I have complimented Chris Waters on his articles and done so again today.
READ MORE - Chris Waters on the cluttered international cricket schedule
His item on the current cricket scene is spot on.
I share his view that the forthcoming 100 competition is of no value to those who enjoy the game of cricket.
I am a Yorkshire CCC member but will not be watching this format.
Big hitting has a part to play in a match but there are other essential skills too!
What do bowlers think I wonder.
From: Ian Riley. Rodley. Leeds.