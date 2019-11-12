Thistlecrack is planning attack on King George

Former King George hero Thistlecrack is due to have a racecourse gallop at Exeter.
THISTLECRACK will have a racecourse gallop at Exeter on Wednesday as the Tizzard team continue his build-up towards a fourth run in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Tom Richmond

Thistlecrack, the mount of Tom Scudamore, remains one of the most popular chasers in training despite an injury-hit career.

