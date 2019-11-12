Thistlecrack is planning attack on King George Former King George hero Thistlecrack is due to have a racecourse gallop at Exeter. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say THISTLECRACK will have a racecourse gallop at Exeter on Wednesday as the Tizzard team continue his build-up towards a fourth run in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton. Tom Richmond Thistlecrack, the mount of Tom Scudamore, remains one of the most popular chasers in training despite an injury-hit career. Leeds cueman Oliver Lines goes close to Northern Ireland Open upset against Ronnie O’Sullivan