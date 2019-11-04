Tom Pidcock steps up to senior ranks for European Cyclo-Cross Championships

Yorkshire’s reigning world under-23 cyclo-cross champion Tom Pidcock is to step up to senior level for next week’s European UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships in Silvelle, Italy.

Pidcock, 20, from Leeds – who won a bronze medal in the under-23s road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire last month – leads a team of 15 British riders competing in Italy.

Pidcock said: “Last season was brilliant for me, winning both the under-23 European and world titles, so this season I set myself the challenge of pushing myself by riding against the elites.

"It’s certainly a step up, but I’m pleased with how my training and racing has been going and I’m really excited to be supported by a great team in TRINITY Racing.

"The hard work by all involved has given me extra incentive to perform.”

Matt Ellis, Cyclo-cross Co-ordinator for the Great Britain Cycling Team said: “The team we are taking to the European championships this year is hugely competitive and we can expect to see them all challenging for the podium in their respective races.

“For the junior women in particular, this race is a big deal for them as it’s the first year they have their own separate category, so they are all excited for the race. In the junior men’s category, all four riders have done well on the domestic scene so far this season, so it’ll be good to see where they are at against international competition when they race in Italy.

“Anna Kay comes to the European Championships carrying good form having finished in third place in the elite women’s race at the Bern round of the world cup series, so she should put in a strong performance in the under-23 field. Similarly, Ben Turner and Thomas Mein have been showing really good form in their races this season so far, so it’ll be good to see what they can do out in Italy.

“Finally, it’s great to see Tom stepping up into the elite men’s category. He was physically very strong coming into the season, thanks to a successful season on the road where he won bronze in the world championships amongst other achievements, and technically he’s improving race by race. He’s already showing he’s in the mix for a medal at this level, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him get stuck in at the European championships.”