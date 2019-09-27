Tom Pidcock upgraded to bronze after Dutch winner Nils Eekhoff disqualified from Yorkshire 2019 Under-23s men's road race

Have your say

Yorkshireman Tom Pidcock was agonisingly edged out of the medals in a thrilling finish to the men's under-23s road race but then promoted to bronze medal after the Dutch winner was disqualfied.

Nils Eekhoff won a sprint on Parliament Street but half an hour later was relegated for drafting a support vehicle for too long after recovering from a crash.

That saw Pidcock, 20 from Leeds, promoted to the bronze medal position.

After nearly four hours of riding over 186.9km in capricious conditions, Pidcock, 20, from Leeds finished fourth as seven riders went for the rainbow jersey on day five of the UCI Road World Championships.

Pidcock went early in the sprint but his legs went and he was overtaken by Dutch rider Eekhoff in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Samuele Battistella (Ita) was second, with Stefan Bissegger (Swi) third.

But Battistella was then promoted to world champion with Bissegger taking second and Pidcock third.