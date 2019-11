Have your say

Four new locations in Yorkshire will host start and finish towns of the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire.

Huddersfield, Leyburn, Redcar and Skipton join returning locations such as Halifax, Leeds, Barnsley and Beverley for a race that runs from Thursday April 30 to Sunday May 3.

Scarborough and Harrogate have pulled out for differing reasons.

The 2020 race will also form part of the UCI's brand new pro-series, which is a step under the world tour for a multi-stage race.