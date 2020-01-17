Tour de Yorkshire 2020 set to begin in Beverley and finish in Leeds

Have your say

The 2020 edition of the Tour de Yorkshire this spring will begin in Beverley on Thursday April 30 and finish in Leeds on Sunday May 3 in Leeds.

The men’s race starts with a 176.5km coastal route from Beverley to Redcar, which is making it’s first appearance as a finish town.

People gather at Leeds Civic Hall for the announcement of the Tour de Yorkshire 2020. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Day two begins with the women’s race rolling out from Skipton on a climber’s route over 124km via Buttertubs and Grinton Moor to a finish in Leyburn.

The men will follow the same route.

On Saturday, the final stage of the women’s race is another climber’s speciality with a 114km run from Barnsley to Huddersfield via the mightily steep Cote de Shibden Wall.

The men will race another 20km on their third day.

The final stage of the men’s race on Sunday is the now traditional Halifax to Leeds race over a hefty 177.5km.

That final stage is another brutal finish that includes 3,304 metres of climbing over a record seven categorised climbs, taking in Cote de Greenhow and the Cow and Calf.

Chris Lawless of Team Ineos won last year’s Tour de Yorkshire while former Olympic champion Marianne Vos claimed the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race crown.