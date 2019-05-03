Tour de Yorkshire - Lorena Wiebes claims stage one win into Bedale

Lorena Wiebes of Dutch team Parkhotel Valkenburg won the opening stage of the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women's Race into the picturesque Market Square of Bedale on Friday afternoon.

The 20-year-old sprinted to victory in front of hundreds of fans after a breakaway consisting of Sheffield's Lizzie Banks for the Bigla team, was caught with 3km to go.

The women's race rides through West Tanfield during the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire.

Otley's Lizzie Deignan, the former world champion and Tour de Yorkshire winner, finished in the bunch after twice driving the peloton in pursuit of the break.

But the Trek-Segafredo rider, in just her third week back racing competitively after the birth of her daughter last September, was unable to keep pace with the leadout.

Victory was claimed by Wiebes thanks to a strong performance from her Parkhotel team.

"It's one of the best wins of my career," said the young Dutch rider.

"When the breakaway was caught I thought I can win this, and the team did an amazing job to put me in a strong position in the train.

"I looked back and saw I was going to win."

Like all the women's peloton, Wiebes will be hoping to be back in Yorkshire in September, contesting the UCI Road World Championships.

Stage one of the women's race, and stage two of the men's race on Friday, rides part of the finishing Harrogate loop.

"It was a really nice part of the course. It was technical and I like technical."