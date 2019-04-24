Trainer Loughnane hoping to extend winning form at Beverley

DAVID Loughnane attempts to improve upon his outstanding record at Beverley when he saddles two runners on the Westwood.

He has secured 11 winners from 43 runners at the East Yorkshire circuit track and hopes are high that Seamster and Stringybark Creek – both of whom are owned by Sarah Hoyland – can prevail today.

The former runs in the Beverley Annual Badgeholders Handicap at 2.50pm, while Stringybark Creek goes to post for the eight-and-a-half-furlong Westwood Handicap at 4.55pm.

Loughnane said: “Our horses are in great order and Beverley has always been a lucky track for us.

“We enjoy having runners there and hopefully we can strike it lucky again.”

Seamster is a stable favourite at Helshaw Grange as the horse will be having his 108th career start.

The 12-year-old chestnut also won at Beverley two years ago but will be having a first outing since being successful at Nottingham 169 days ago.

Loughnane added: “Seamster put us on the map when we first started and he means so much to us.

“When we went to Nottingham last year we said before the race that we’d retire him – win, lose or draw.

“But then after he won, Cameron Noble got off him and just said, ‘You can’t retire him. He’s as good as he ever was’.

“Since then we’ve given him a break and put him out in a field, but all he wanted to do was gallop and get back to work.

“He just loves the game and even though he is 12 years young, I’d say this is the best condition we’ve ever had him in,” said Loughnane.

“He will benefit from the run, I think, but we’re not there to make up the numbers.

“He goes well fresh, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he won.”

Stringybark Creek won twice at Beverley last year and is reported in rude health following a pleasing comeback at Nottingham a fortnight ago, when a short-head second behind Saisons D’Or.

“He needed the run at Nottingham, but he ran really, really well,” said Loughnane.

“We could do with a bit of rain, which is forecast, but saying that, he’s got a nice, low weight and likes it at Beverley.

“This is a step up in grade from Nottingham but you can ride him any way you want, really, and I’d say he’d take all the beating.”

The official going described as good to firm, good in places.