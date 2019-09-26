Trainer Warren Greatrex ponders Charlie Hall Chase tilt at Wetherby with La Bague Au Roi

WARREN Greatrex plans to work back from an outing in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase with La Bague Au Roi, starting with a potential appearance in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

The Lambourn handler believes the three-mile Christmas showpiece at Kempton is the most logical target for the eight-year-old mare, following her success over course distance in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on the same card 12 months ago.

La Bague Au Roi clears the last at Kempton last Boxing Day.

La Bague Au Roi, the mount of champion jockey Richard Johnson, went on to win a Grade One chase at Leopardstown before being denied by Amy Murphy’s Kalashnikov at Aintree’s Grand National meeting.

However the horse is already a two-time winner at Wetherby – a novice hurdle in November 2016 and the Listed Mares’ Hurdle 12 months later when she defeated Catterick trainer Phil Kirby’s stable star Lady Buttons.

Greatrex said: “Looking forward, the Charlie Hall (November 2) has always been in the back of my mind as a start-off point, but that is not a definite as there is also the Colin Parker Chase at Carlisle, which could be a possibility.

“I think I’ve got to keep the King George as the number one target as she won around the course and distance last year. She deserves to be looking at races like that.

Trainer Warren Greatrex (left) and jockey Richard Johnson (right).

“She will get a mares’ allowance in the King George. It counted for a lot last year and there is every chance it will again this season as well.

Should the Charlie Hall or Carlisle come too early for La Bague Au Roi, then the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury could be an alternative starting point rather than the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Greatrex said: “She will have an entry in the Ladbrokes Trophy and if we got to the point where we couldn’t make the Charlie Hall I would probably want to look after her mark for the Ladbrokes Trophy off 151.

“My big concern last year was that it cut up because of the ground and I wouldn’t want to run if it is a slog in really soft ground.

“I’m not convinced Haydock would be her track, last year the weather was freakish, but it does get very soft at Haydock and I don’t want to be waiting for things if races are there.”

Giving Greatrex further confidence that La Bague Au Roi can add further big-race glory to her already impressive CV is the fact she has returned a stronger individual from her summer holidays.

Greatrex added: “She has summered very well and looks great. She hasn’t done any fast work yet, but she did a bit of a stronger canter on Tuesday and the lad who rides her said she felt fantastic.

“The lad who rides her every morning says she feels a bit stronger, so there is every chance she could be better than last year, which is exciting.”

The Randox Health Grand National will again be the aim for former Kim Muir winner Missed Approach, who was forced to miss this year’s renewal after meeting with a setback in the build up to the Aintree spectacular.

Greatrex said: “He is back swimming every day, his season won’t start until around Christmas time, but he is in and is looking good. He looks a brute of a horse and the Grand National is where we want to go.”

Saeed bin Suroor is looking forward to seeing his stable star Benbatl make his return from almost a year on the sidelines in the Shadwell Joel Stakes at Newmarket today.

The five-year-old won three times at Group One level in 2018 – running out a brilliant winner of the Dubai Turf at Meydan in late March before landing the Grosser Dallmayr Preis in Germany in July and the Ladbrokes Stakes in Australia in October.

Benbatl has not been seen in competitive action since chasing home Winx when the wonder-mare claimed an historic fourth victory in the Cox Plate later in the same month, but is reported to be in good shape.

“I want to see how he runs and he comes out of the race before making any plans, but options are open for him at Group One level,” said the trainer.