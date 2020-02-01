Treble target provides the drive for Sheffield Steelers captain Jonathan Phillips

THERE may be no open discussions between himself and his fellow players, but Sheffield Steelers’ captain Jonathan Phillips isn’t afraid to think about securing a memorable treble this season.

The Steelers ensured such an achievement remained in their grasp when they completed a formulaic 4-0 win over Glasgow Clan on Wednesday night, sealing a 9-1 aggregate win in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

It means the Steelers head to South Wales on Sunday, March 8 to take on Cardiff Devils, scene of their defeat in the 2017 final to Andrew Lord’s team, who had also beaten them two years previously in Sheffield.

With the Steelers sitting top of the league with a lead of seven points, the prospect of winning three pieces of silverware remains very much on – not that captain phillips is looking too far ahead.

“It’s good to think that you’ve got to have that end goal – you need that end goal,” said Phillips. “You need something to look forward to achieving.

“It’s good to have them goals to keep reminding yourself of what is up for grabs and what is at stake. It keeps you honest and it keeps you focussed.

“Every single season you always say that you want to win the treble, because you want to win everything going, so that hasn’t changed for us.”

Steelers continue their push for the regular season league championship when they take on Nottingham Panthers at the FlyDSA Arena tonight (7pm) before heading to Guildford Flames tomorrow.

Second-placed Cardiff face a tough double-header against third-placed Belfast Giants, who are two points further back having played two more games than the Devils.