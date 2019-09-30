The men's race goes up Parliament Street.

UCI Road World Championships: Spray on The Stray, smiles at the roadside and world champions crowned - In Pictures

Nine days of world class cycling in Yorkshire have come to an end and it was another memorable week for the county.

Here is a selection of pictures from our team of photographers.

Para-Cycling International - Stephen Bate piloted by Adam Duggleby start in Beverley.

1. On your marks...

The Para-Cycling International race sets off from Beverley on Saturday September 21.

2. Beautiful Beverley

Para-Cycling International - Gary O'Reilly of Ireland in Harrogate.

3. Approaching the line

Jos Van Emden and Bauke Mollema as the cross the finish line to win the mixed team time-trial for the Netherlands.

4. Hand in hand

