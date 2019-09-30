UCI Road World Championships: Spray on The Stray, smiles at the roadside and world champions crowned - In Pictures Nine days of world class cycling in Yorkshire have come to an end and it was another memorable week for the county. Here is a selection of pictures from our team of photographers. 1. On your marks... Para-Cycling International - Stephen Bate piloted by Adam Duggleby start in Beverley. SWPix.com freelance Buy a Photo 2. Beautiful Beverley The Para-Cycling International race sets off from Beverley on Saturday September 21. SWPix.com freelance Buy a Photo 3. Approaching the line Para-Cycling International - Gary O'Reilly of Ireland in Harrogate. SWPix.com freelance Buy a Photo 4. Hand in hand Jos Van Emden and Bauke Mollema as the cross the finish line to win the mixed team time-trial for the Netherlands. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8