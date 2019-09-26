UCI Road World Championships - Yorkshire-born rider impresses as USA dominate junior road race

Have your say

The United States took gold and bronze in the opening road race of the World Championships in Yorkshire, but Leeds-born Alfie George recorded an impressive top-10 finish.

Pre-race favourite Quinn Simmons broke away on the first lap of the 13 kilometre Harrogate circuit and time-trialed his way to victory by 56 seconds from Italian Alessio Martinelli.

Quinn Simmons celebrates as he crossed the finish line in Harrogate. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Simmons' teammate Magnus Sheffield won a fou8r-way sprint for third and George came in seventh, one minutes, 45 seconds behind the winner.

Though he now lives in Scotland, George has been staying with grandparents in Leeds and revelled in the wet conditions.

The race began in sunshine, but the heavens opened early on the route and rain continued until easing minutes after Simmons crossed the line.

For George, that was a bonus.

"I love the rain," he said.

"I woke up at 8.30 and I could hear the rain - when I hear the rain on the window I always sm,ile.

"I went to sleep for an hour and then woke up again and it was sunny, so I thought 'oh no'.

"That's the worst, when it's sunny, but wet roads.

"I'd rather it just be torrential rain. I train all the time in the rain and I might as well race in the rain, because I find it puts a lot of people off.

"It hurts their legs, but I find I am stronger in the rain. When it started coming down pretty bad I was thinking 'this is pretty good, it suits me'."

Teammate Sam Watson, from Leedsrode near the front for most of the race, but was distanced on the first circuit of Harrogate and finished 28th.

Only 72 of the 120-strong field completed the 148.1 kilometre course.