US Open: Putting power puts Justin Rose on top as Yorkshire duo make fine start

JUSTIN ROSE believes he has plenty of room for improvement despite equalling the lowest round in a US Open at Pebble Beach.

Rose birdied his last three holes to card a six-under-par 65 and match the mark set by playing partner Tiger Woods on his way to a record 15-shot victory in 2000.

Into action: Danny Willett hits from the fairway on the ninth.

“The only reason I knew my putt on the last was to match Tiger’s score is that Rickie (Fowler) had that putt earlier and I was watching some of the (television) coverage,” said Rose, who enjoyed a one-shot lead over Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise and Louis Oosthuizen. Woods shot 70.

“I thought this would be kind of cool doing this in front of the great man himself. I don’t know if I did a good job of anything other than scrambling today so it’s good to know you can shoot a score like that and have something left in the tank.

“I think playing with Tiger a couple of weeks ago at the Memorial (Tournament) was good. I had those memories. I felt really comfortable. The crowd were big, huge, six or seven deep, pretty much all the way so there’s the obvious noise.

“I had to hit some shots where I didn’t quite have the set-up or the peace and quiet that I would normally hit a golf shot under, I had to try to keep pushing that. But if you play late on a Sunday afternoon it’s noisy. It’s what you want.”

Rose, who won the 2013 US Open at Merion, insisted he would not get carried away by breaking 70 in the first round of the US Open for just the second time, adding: “This is just a very small step towards the outcome.

“You don’t feel that buzz that you would on a Sunday, but you can’t help but look around over your shoulder and damn, this is Pebble Beach. You shot 65 and you’re in the US Open. It’s a cool moment. Whatever transpires the rest of the week, it was a cool moment.”

Yorkshire duo Matt Firtzpatrick and Danny Willet made fine starts, shooting 69 and 71, respectively.

