Video - Hull Pirates look to maintain intensity levels after smothering Leeds Chiefs

JASON HEWITT challenged his team to maintain their attack-minded approach against Telford Tigers after easing past Yorkshire rivals Leeds Chiefs on Saturday night.

The Pirates picked up their eighth win of the season in style, effectively settling the contest in the first period when they established a 4-0 lead over a shell-shocked Chiefs before going on to lift the inaugural Yorkshire Remembrance Day Cup in a 6-2 triumph.

After going ahead with just 13 seconds on the clock, the Pirates rarely took their foot off the gas, something Hewitt wants them to repeat at Telford Tigers on Sunday night.

“Obviously coming out and scoring on the first shift was the perfect start,” said Hewitt.

“Sometimes with teams like that, no disrespect but they want to get an early one themselves and potentially sit back and make the night difficult for us.

“But scoring so early and getting a couple of other goals with only 10 minutes gone kind of stretches them a little bit and makes them play hockey against us.”

FLYING HIGH: Jason Hewitt battles for possession in Saturday's Yorkshire Remembrance Day derby against Leeds Chiefs, which Hull won 6-2. Picture courtesy of Lois Tomlinson.

As was the case at sporting events up and down the UK this weekend, an immaculately-observed minute’s silence was observed at Hull Arena before face-off, with the last post also being played.

Money on the night was raised for three charities that work tirelessly to support those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces - the Royal British Legion, the SSAFA and Hull4Heroes.

The hosts - already boosted by the return of captain Sam Chilcott and debut appearance for Steven Chalmers in defence - could not have got off to a better start when they found themselves ahead with just 13 seconds on the clock, Bobby Chamberlain squeezing the puck through Sam Gospel after it had been overturned behind the net.

It got even better in the 10th minute when Sam Towner fired the puck through Gospel, the deficit becoming 3-0 when Chamberlain had time to pick his spot just over a minute later after the Chiefs failed to clear their zone.

NOT THIS TIME: Leeds Chiefs' goalie Sam Gospel covers up during the first period in Saturday night's 6-2 defeat to Hull Pirates. Picture courtesy of Lois Tomlinson.

Gospel couldn't do anything about the fourth goal, when a speculative shot from defenceman Tom Stubley took a couple of deflections with just 26 seconds remaining in the period.

Chiefs player-coach Sam Zajac decided to take Gospel out of the firing line in the break, replacing him with Miles Finney and despite Hull continuing to enjoy the better zone time and clearer chances, Leeds seemed to have stemmed the tide.

That was until Chamberlain found himself the man over on the right where he was left alone to fire high over Finney's left shoulder to make it 5-0 with his hat-trick strike, import Peter Fabus increasing the lead further at 37.50.

With the game all but won, Hull took their foot off the gas slightly in the third, understandable to a point, but it was enough to allow Leeds to salvage something from the evening. They finally got on the board through Richard Bentham at 44.44 and proceeded to enjoy the better chances, although Finney was still called upon to make a couple of smart saves.

Adam Barnes made it 6-2 with a power play strike at 56.29, but it was no more than a consolation.

On Sunday night's trip to Telford - who they edged out 5-4 on home ice last Sunday, Hewitt added: " It’s always tough in there, no matter what. I know they’ll probably have more bodies than they did last week, I know they were really struggling but, credit to them, they came in and gave us a game.

"But, again, we’ve got some new boys back with Chilly (captain James Chilcott) and Steven Chalmers and we looked solid back there against Leeds .

"It is good, intense hockey (in Telford) and, hopefully, we come out the right side of it and keep climbing the table."

A frustrated Zajac admitted his team, who returned to the bottom of the standings after Milton Keynes beat Bracknell Bees 7-2, were “second-best” all night.

He urged them to rediscover their desire in time for Sunday’s ‘home’ game against leaders Swindon Wildcats - who beat Peterborough 8-5 on Saturday - which will take place at Widnes (face-off 5pm).

"Hull are a good team and they smothered in the first,” said Zajac. “We didn't make decisions on the puck quick enough, we weren't good enough away from the puck in our defensive zone and the neutral zone, and we were pretty much second-best all over the ice for probably the first 30 minutes.

"Pulling Sam after 20 was nothing to do with injury. We just hung him out to dry, to be honest, and he's been our best player by a country mile all season and to put that effort in in front of him is probably a bit disrespectful to him.”

Elsewhere, Sheffield Steeldogs built on last Sunday's win at Leeds with a deserved 5-3 triumph on their first visit of the season to Raiders IHC.

Jan Danecek led the way with a memorable hat-trick which came after Kieran Brown had put the visitors ahead after just 38 seconds.

Jake Sylvester levelled within a minute for the hosts, but Danecek restored the advantage at 3.39 before making it 3-1 at 23.42. Although Daniel Scott made it a one-goal game again before the halfway mark, Danecek's hat-trick strike came just under three minutes later.

Again the hosts gave themselves hope when a short-handed strike from Erik Piatak made it 4-3 with just over 10 minutes left, but the Steeldogs remained resolute and ensured both points would be theirs when Nathan Salem struck with 65 seconds remaining.

RESULTS: Raiders 3 Sheffield Steeldogs 5, Hull Pirates 6 Leeds Chiefs 2, Swindon Wildcats 8 Peterborough Phantoms 5, Basingstoke Bison 5vTelford Tigers 4, Milton Keynes Lightning 7 Bracknell Bees 2.

