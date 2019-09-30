VIDEO - Injury problems mounting up for Sheffield Steelers

Aaron Fox says defenceman Aaron Brocklehurst is likely to sit out this weekend’s Challenge Cup double-header against Nottingham Panthers, highlighting further his need to bring in defensive cover as soon as possible.

RESTING UP: Aaron Brocklehurst is likely to sit out the Challenge Cup double-header against Nottingham Panthers this weekend. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Fox was already without defenceman and assistant coach Aaron Johnson due to a hand injury before the weekend but, less than a minute into Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Cardiff Devils, also lost fellow blue-liner Jonas Liwing.

Afterwards, Fox revealed that Brocklehurst is unlikely to figure against the Panthers to allow him more time to repair his body ahead of the following weekend’s trip to Scotland in the Elite League to face Fife Flyers and Dundee Stars.

Fox has already been scouring the market for defensive replacements, but is expecting the pool of talent at his disposal to grow today with AHL training camps releasing more players.

ON THE HUNT: Aaron Fox is planning to bring in some short-term injury cover for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“Brocklehurst is playing at about 50-60 per cent – he probably wouldn’t have played on Sunday if it hadn’t have been Cardiff,” said Fox. “So he’ll probably take next weekend off to try to get healthy for the league games the following week up in Scotland.

“I’ve already got a couple of messages into some of the agents that I deal with a lot and, hopefully, we can get some decent names to add to the ones I’ve already got to go through.”