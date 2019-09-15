Video: Sheffield Steeldogs 3 Leeds Chiefs 1 - Dawn of new era sees Chiefs lay down promising marker

IT had been five months in the making. For some of the away fans in the Ice Sheffield crowd, it had been a whole lot longer.

They may still be waiting for their Elland Road rink to be completed but Leeds Chiefs took to the ice for the first-ever time last night.

The result was immaterial in some aspects because, either way, a little piece of history was being made, a hectic summer of recruitment by rookie player-coach Sam Zajac having brought the Chiefs to this memorable point.

With no pre-season exhibition games possible and only one on-ice practice session with his full roster held some 60 miles away in Blackburn, it was always likely to be a tough baptism of fire Zajac and his team.

Ultimately, that is exactly what it was in last night’s NIHL National division curtain-raiser against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs.

But, for 40 minutes or so, the 350-plus Chiefs fans who had made the short trip down the M1 and cheered their new team from the Bauer Arena rafters dared to dream of celebrating what so nearly would have been the perfect start.

UNDER PRESSURE: Leeds Chiefs' Steven Moore, far right, tries to get a shot in on Sheffield Steeldogs' netminder Dmitri Zimozdra. Picture: Cerys Molloy

In the end, Steeldogs’ better and lengthier pre-season preparation proved to be the main difference, with two-way forward Kieran Brown also pivotal with two timely short-handed goals in a 3-1 win.

The first 20 minutes saw Leeds start the stronger, Steven Moore and Lewis Baldwin forcing Dmitri into action, while his opposite number Sam Gospel also saw plenty of the puck.

A James Archer breakaway produced the best chance of the first period, with Zimozdra again up to the task.

Gospel stuck out a leg early in the second to deny Steeldogs’ impressive import Jan Danecek, who was a threat all night before the moment the away fans had waited for arrived in the 26th minute.

FACE OFF: Leeds Chiefs' Andres Kopstals battles at the face-off circle against Sheffield Steeldogs'. Picture: Cerys Molloy.

James Archer worked hard to win the puck behind the net and his feed found unmarked import Radek Meidl who made no mistake to put the visitors in front.

Chances came and went at both ends and it looked like the CHiefs would carry their lead into the second break but, on a powerplay, they over-committed and were left short on numbers when Nathan Salem broke clear before feeding Brown who fired past a helpless Gospel at 39.01.

Salem then got in on the act himself when, on another breakaway, he found himself free to fire home Reece Cochrane’s feed at 44.44.

For a short while the Chiefs looked ragged and their job got even harder when Brown showed sublime skill to leave a defender trailing in his wake to fire past Gospel’s right for Steeldogs’ second shorthanded strike of the night at 47.25.

NOT THIS TIME: Leeds Chiefs' goaltender Sam Gospel makes one of his 31 saves from 34 shots on goal against Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Cerys Molloy.

Meidl showed neat skill and almost made it a one-goal game shortly after, but he could only find the pipework, with Vladimir Luka denied the same way the other end, the Steeldogs proving good value for the two points, with the Chiefs taking plenty of positives from their debut outing.