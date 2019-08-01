WATCH - How Bradford Ice Arena got a new Zamboni from the car park up to its second floor rink ...

ANY ice hockey fan - indeed any ice skater - will have seen their favoured rink’s Zamboni careering around on a regular basis, smoothing the surface several times a day in between activities.

But in the case of Bradford Ice Arena when it was time to replace their trusted machine and trade it in for a newer model, it wasn’t exactly the most straightforward of jobs.

GROUND LEVEL: Bradford Ice Arena's new Zamboni.

Most ice rinks - for obvious reasons - are on ground level, yet the Bradford venue has its rink on the second floor of the building it occupies on Little Horton Lane.

In order to get the hefty, four-ton machine into position, the Arena had to employ scaffolders to erect a special structure before - on one of the hottest days of the year - an industrial crane was brought in to lift the Zamboni on to the top platform 60ft above the ground from where it was dragged into the parking bay inside the rink.

The Arena, which this week sees Bradford Bulldogs staging its 25th annual hockey school for juniors, opened in January 1966 and offers public skating sessions, as well as ice skating and ice hockey lessons.

For more information contact email info@bradfordicearena.co.uk or telephone 01274 733535